Diva Defined: Nurse Alice

In this episode of the “Diva Defined,” Sheryl Lee Ralph gets candid about health. Sheryl sits down with “America’s Favorite Nurse,” Alice Benjamin, to talk about the most important issues affecting women of color. Nurse Alice shares her expertise on a number of health topics including breast cancer, maternal mortality rates, obesity, and heart health.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”: via iTunes | RSS

Sheryl Lee Ralph on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking