Ex-San Francisco Police Officer at Center of Racist Texts Scandal Pleads Guilty to Robbing Banks

A former San Francisco police officer at the center of a scandal over racist and homophobic text messaging has pleaded guilty to bank robbery.

Rain Daugherty admitted in San Francisco federal court Thursday to robbing two San Francisco banks last year and faces 20 years in prison.

Daugherty was one of nine officers the department tried to fire for exchanging inappropriate text messages. But a judge ruled the department waited too long to discipline the officers.

An appellate court then overturned that ruling and Daugherty was placed on paid leave last year while the department restarted disciplinary proceedings.

He was suspended without pay in July when San Mateo prosecutors charged him with elder abuse for allegedly stealing $13,000 from a 76-year-old acquaintance. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge.