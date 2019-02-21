5 Freeway Shutdown at the Grapevine Due to Snow

The Grapevine was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to snow accumulation, officials said.

The 5 Freeway is closed on the north end at Grapevine Road to Parker Road in Castaic, Caltrans officials said on Twitter.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

The closure comes as snow levels are expected to drop to low elevations during a cold Southern California spell.

Snow fell on the major thoroughfare overnight.

Forecasters were expecting one to three inches of snow to fall in mountain areas above 2,500 feet, with up to 6 inches possible over the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

National Weather Service officials were especially concerned about dangerous driving conditions on mountain roads and highways due to the low snow levels.