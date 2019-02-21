Hit-and-Run Driver Remains At Large After Fatally Striking Grandmother, Injuring Grandchildren in La Mirada

The search continued Thursday for a male driver who struck a grandmother and her two grandchildren, killing the grandmother, before fleeing the scene on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly collision took place about 1:15 p.m. in the 14800 block of Escalona Drive, near La Mirada Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, Deputy Erin Liu of the the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The woman and her grandchildren, a boy and a girl, were walking north along the street when they were struck from behind, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that an unknown male driver failed to stop after the collision and continued north on Escalona Road and out of view,” Liu said.

Paramedics took the grandmother to a hospital where the soon succumbed to her injuries, authorities said. Her identity was not released by coroner’s officials Thursday.

The two children were treated for injuries described as minor.

The driver of the hit-and-run car has been described only as male, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies described the involved car as a 2015-2017, dark gray, four-door Toyota Camry with damage to its passenger-side headlight area as a result of the impact.

Investigators have released a surveillance photo of the car obtained just before the hit-and-run in hoped of generating tips from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Norwalk Station at 562-863-8711. Tips maya also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.