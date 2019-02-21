Hollywood Hills Could Get Dusting of Snow Amid Cold Storm System in SoCal: Forecaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab your warm jackets, Angelenos, because California is having a snow day.

An unusually chilly storm system that originated in Alberta, Canada, was lingering over Nevada and had already blanketed Las Vegas with snow early Thursday. In addition to light rain, some areas in the Southland will see a fresh dusting of powder as the storm makes its way across the region, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“This is probably the coldest storm system I’ve seen in my time in California,” Sweet said. “We’ve had cold mornings and freeze conditions, but I don’t remember seeing anything quite this cold.”

Snow levels had dropped to about 2,000 feet Thursday, and forecasters predict that up to 6 inches of powder could fall in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains. Snow levels could reach as low as 1,000 feet in Los Angeles County if heavier bands of showers move in through the day. That could mean the Santa Monica Mountains — and even some sections of the Hollywood Hills — might see snow, Sweet said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.