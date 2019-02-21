Knott’s Berry Farm Giveaway

Love the Peanuts gang? Then Knott’s Berry Farm has a special event just for you. Every weekend through March 10th Knott’s invites you to step into the iconic world of Charles M. Schulz introducing new ways to interact with the Peanuts characters around the park. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Saturday, February 23rd for your chance to win four admission tickets, and four fast lane passes to Knott’s Berry Farm. Tickets are on sale at knotts.com. So take the whole family to party with the Peanuts and experience the park in a whole new way.

