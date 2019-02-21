3 Hurt After Tree Falls, Strikes Multiple Vehicles on 405 Fwy in Sherman Oaks Amid Wild Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A portion of a large tree fell across a 405 Freeway on-ramp in Sherman Oaks, hitting three vehicles and leaving three people hurt on Thursday afternoon as wild weather hit Southern California.

The incident was reported on the southbound 405 at the Burbank Boulevard on-ramp just before 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

The tree struck three vehicles as it fell across four lanes, blocking three of them, the log stated. Traffic was jammed in the area near the 101 interchange, which is already among the busiest in the U.S.

Three people were being medically evaluated at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Their conditions were not immediately known, and it was unclear whether anyone would be transported to a hospital.

An LAFD ambulance could be seen at the side of the road, Sky5 aerial video showed.

The incident took place as rain, snow and hail were reported around the Southland.

