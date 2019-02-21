Motorcycle Officer Down, Taken for Treatment After Crash Near 405 and 22 Freeways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A motorcycle officer was down along an area of the 405 Freeway where it meets the 605 early Thursday morning and was being transported from the scene, officials said.

It's unclear how the crash happened as no details have been released by authorities. First responders could be seen at the crash site around 5:30 a.m., Sky5 videos shows.

The officer was taken for medical treatment and was expected to be OK, authorities said.

The incident triggered traffic congestion in the area, video shows.

KTLA's Steve Granado contributed to this report.