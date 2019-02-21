Oaklands Teachers Headed for Strike, Demanding Smaller Classes and Better Pay Following L.A. Protests

Teachers and students hold signs as they protest during a one-day strike outside of Oakland High School April 29, 2010, in Oakland. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Oakland teachers are headed to the picket lines Thursday morning, the latest group of educators to demand better wages, smaller class sizes and stronger support staff by walking out of schools.

Representatives of the Oakland Education Assn. and Oakland Unified School District met Wednesday morning, and no agreement was reached, said Keith Brown, the president of the teachers union. The district, he said, offered nothing “that will dramatically increase the quality of education for our students.”

The Oakland Education Assn. represents about 3,000 teachers at 86 schools.

Teachers plan to picket in front of schools beginning at 6:30 a.m. before heading to a rally at City Hall at 11:30 a.m. followed by a march to the school district central office.

