Peter Tork, Beloved Member of the Monkees, Dies at 77

Peter Tork, a guitarist who became an overnight star in the late 1960s as one of the Monkees, the made-for-television rock band that was a pop-culture sensation, has died. He was 77.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” Tork’s official Facebook account announced Thursday morning.

The post did not specify when or how he died, though Tork underwent surgery in 2009 to remove cancer from his tongue.