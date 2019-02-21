Peter Tork, Beloved Member of the Monkees, Dies at 77
Peter Tork, a guitarist who became an overnight star in the late 1960s as one of the Monkees, the made-for-television rock band that was a pop-culture sensation, has died. He was 77.
“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” Tork’s official Facebook account announced Thursday morning.
The post did not specify when or how he died, though Tork underwent surgery in 2009 to remove cancer from his tongue.
Tork was a 23-year-old folk guitarist fresh from Greenwich Village when TV executives cast him in the Monkees and promoted the quartet as America’s answer to the Beatles, who had been collectively nicknamed the Fab Four.
