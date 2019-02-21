× Prosecutors Ask LAPD to Take Another Look at Shooting of YouTuber Outside Fairfax District Synagogue

Prosecutors have asked police to conduct a deeper investigation before they decide whether to file charges against a security guard who shot and wounded a YouTube personality during a bizarre clash outside a West L.A. synagogue last week, officials said.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office referred the case back to the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, one day after 45-year-old Zhoie Perez, who has gained a measure of notice on YouTube under the handle “Furry Potato,” was wounded during an altercation outside the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School building in the Fairfax district.

The LAPD arrested the guard, 44-year-old Edduin Zelayagrunfeld, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Feb. 14. But prosecutors kicked the case back to the LAPD the next day, said Paul Eakins, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

Zelayagrunfeld was released from custody Feb. 15, according to online jail records. Perez has not been accused of any wrongdoing, Eakins said.

