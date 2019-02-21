Actor Vinny Vella, Known for Roles in ‘Casino’ and ‘The Sopranos,’ Dies at 72

Actor Vinny Vella, who was known for his roles in the 1995 film “Casino” and the TV series “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 72, multiple news outlets are reporting Thursday.

Vella’s death was confirmed to the USA Today by his son Vinny Vella Jr., the newspaper reported.

The actor died after a battle from liver cancer, according to People.com.

Vella’s first big role was as Artie Piscano in the movie Casino. He then starred for five seasons on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” the website reported.

In addition to those roles, the New York City native starred alongside Robert De Niro in the 1999 comedy “Analyze This.”

A post on the actor’s Facebook page shared the news of his death.

“We are saddened to report that Vinny Vella has passed and I’m sure that no one more saddened than himself. Vinny loved life from his family to his friends and fans he was easily one of the funniest, endearing actors to have ever graced the screen,” the post read.