San Marcos Man Accused of Bank Robberies in Newport Beach, Oceanside, Escondido

Posted 7:49 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, February 21, 2019

Investigators arrested a San Marcos man Thursday in connection with a series of three bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in Orange and San Diego counties earlier this month, authorities said.

Marco Antonio Arrango, 23, of San Marcos (left), pictured in a booking photo released by the Newport Beach Police Department following his arrest on Feb. 21, 2019. At right, a man alleged to me Arranga is seen in a surveillance image carrying out a bank robbery in Newport Beach on Feb. 8, 2019. (Credit: Newport Beach Police Department)

Marco Antonio Rodriguez Arrango, 23, was booked on suspicion of bank robbery after police arrested him while carrying out a search warrant, the Newport Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

He allegedly showed up at a Citibank branch, 1100 Newport Center Drive, about 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 8, police said at the time.

He carried a Target store shopping bag and handed a teller a note in which he demanded cash and claimed to have a bomb, police said.

The same alleged bandit is also suspect in a robbery at a Chase Bank in Oceanside, as well as a failed robbery at Wells Fargo in Escondido, both on Feb. 5, according to Newport Beach police officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newport Beach police Detective Prince at 949-644-3762.

