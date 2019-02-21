Storm Drops Snow on Las Vegas Strip; 1 Inch Reported at Airport

Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area.

It began snowing late Wednesday with the National Weather Service reporting 1 inch (2.54centimeters) of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said Las Vegas’ 0.5 inch (1.3 centimeters) of snow Wednesday was the first occurrence of measurable snow for the date, with records going back to 1937.

Las Vegas schools remained open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but that all freeways were open for traffic.

The weather service said total snow accumulations could total up to 3 inches on the city’s western and southern outskirts by Friday morning, though forecasters say rain could reduce snow accumulations.

