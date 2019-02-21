Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Park in Riverside

Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man at a Riverside park earlier this week, authorities said.

Terrence Anthony Hawkins, 37, of Riverside was booked on suspicion of murder following his arrest on Thursday, according to Riverside Police Department officials and Riverside County booking records. He is also accused of violating his Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, under the terms of AB 109, stemming from a previous conviction.

He’s accused of the stabbing death of 51-year-old Brian Byrd, Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said in a written statement.

The homicide took place about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shamel Park, 3650 Arlington Avenue, the officer said.

“Officers’ preliminary investigation determined an altercation occurred at the park when (Byrd) was fatally stabbed,” Railsback said.

Paramedics treated the victim but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene, officials said.

Detectives soon identified Hawkins as a suspect in the killing and began searching for him, according to Railsback. He was captured Thursday.

The motive in the deadly stabbing remained unclear Thursday, Railsback said. Hawkins refused to speak with detectives.

Investigators were looking into whether the suspect and victim knew one another or had prior contact before Tuesday’s stabbing, Railsback said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Riverside police Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

