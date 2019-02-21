The News Director’s Office: The Future of Innovation and Tech with Howard Tullman

Howard Tullman is is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, educator, and art collector. He is the Executive Director of the Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship at Illinois Tech in Chicago. In this episode, Howard joins Jason and Bobby to discuss the direction of innovation and technology, and how the future is coming faster than ever before.

