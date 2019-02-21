The News Director’s Office: The Future of Innovation and Tech with Howard Tullman

Howard Tullman is is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, educator, and art collector. He is the Executive Director of the Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship at Illinois Tech in Chicago. In this episode, Howard joins Jason and Bobby to discuss the direction of innovation and technology, and how the future is coming faster than ever before.
Related show links:
- HowardTullman.com
- Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship
- 1871 Chicago
- Flashpoint Chicago
- Howard Tullman on Social Media: Twitter | Instagram
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph