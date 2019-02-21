Tree Crashes Through Mobile Home in Pomona, Nearly Crushing a Boy’s Bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family in Pomona got a scare Wednesday night when a large tree came crashing through the roof of their mobile home.

Mihuver Reyes said he was watching TV around 10:30 p.m. when he heard a loud cracking sound outside the home in the 200 block of East Foothill Boulevard.

Seconds later, the massive tree came crashing through the roof and nearly crushed a bed that was occupied at the time.

“I didn’t know what else to do but to jump on top of my brother to protect him … a piece of wood hit him,” Reyes said on Thursday.

Uriel Reyes ran to the bedroom to check on the boys and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I was shocked to see the roof touching the bed and the kids … I was scared,” Uriel Reyes said.

No one in the home was seriously injured but Mihuver Reyes said his brother did suffer some bruises.

The incident comes after several weeks of rain in Southern California.

Family members say they’ve been complaining about the tree for more than a year, but nothing has been done.

KTLA has reached out to the manager for comment.

Meanwhile, the home has been red tagged.