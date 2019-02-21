KTLA’s “Live From The Oscars” and The Family Coppola want to send you in a vacation to paradise. Imagine yourself and a friend on a 7-night excursion to Belize. Just watch KTLA’s “Live From The Oscars” red carpet show this Oscars Sunday 2/24 from 1-3:30pm on KTLA 5 for your chance to win! You could win a 3-night stay at The Riverfront Cabana at Blancaneaux Lodge – where you can swim under a waterfall! And 4-night stay at a beachside Seaview Cottage at Turtle Inn. You can explore the Maya Citadel and Rio Frio Cave, and you’ll even receive a sunset cruise and a full-day snorkel trip! Airfare and a few intimate meals are included. This could be the trip of a lifetime. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

“UN-BELIZE-ABLE VACATION GETAWAY GIVEAWAY FEBRUARY 24, 2019”SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Un-Belize-able Getaway Giveaway February 24, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 1:00:01 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 24, 2019 and ends at 3:29:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 24, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within the Sweepstakes Period. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes. All decisions made by Sponsor will be final and binding.

HOW TO ENTER

Two methods of entry will be available.

Enter via text message:

During the Sweepstakes Period, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the word HAMMOCK in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any text message entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct Code Word will be eligible.

or

Enter online:

Go to http://www.ktla.com/maui, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the word HAMMOCK, your name and your telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Entries containing incorrect Code Words or no Code Words at all will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person, regardless of method of entry. Multiple entries from the same person, cellular telephone or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections or cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the counties listed below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are 18 years of age or older as of February 24, 2019, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television stations), Sponsor and its parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and of the advertising or promotional agencies and other third parties providing services in connection with the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to the prize provider(s) and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

All eligible entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about February 25, 2019. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by email.

The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received in the Sweepstakes. If the selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct Code Word, declines the prize, does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or does not respond within 24 hours of the initial notification attempt (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining eligible entries (time permitting). Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

The winner will receive:

American Airlines AAdvantage ® Miles, redeemable for round-trip air travel for two in economy class from Los Angeles International Airport to Phillip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE). If not already a member, winner must create a free AAdvantage account at aa.com in order to make use of this part of the prize. AAdvantage ® Miles are subject to the program terms and those set forth below.

Miles, redeemable for round-trip air travel for two in economy class from Los Angeles International Airport to Phillip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE). If not already a member, winner must create a free AAdvantage account at aa.com in order to make use of this part of the prize. AAdvantage Miles are subject to the program terms and those set forth below. A certificate redeemable for three consecutive nights’ accommodations for two people in one double-occupancy riverfront cabana at Blancaneaux Lodge at Mountain Pine Ridge Reserve, Belize (the“Resort 1”) (https://www.thefamilycoppolahideaways.com/en.blancaneaux-lodge ). Winner is responsible for all incidental charges. Resort stay is subject to availability and must be used by February 25, 2020. Resort accommodations subject to blackout dates and restrictions (see below).

A certificate redeemable for four consecutive nights’ accommodations for two people in one double occupancy seaview cottage at Turtle Inn at Placencia, Belize (the“Resort 2”) (https://www.thefamilycoppolahideaways.com/en.turtle-inn). Winner is responsible for all incidental charges. Resort stay is subject to availability and must be used by February 25, 2020. Resort accommodations subject to blackout dates and restrictions (see below).

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner provided for the winner and his or her guest at Blancaneaux Lodge during each day of the winner’s stay at “Resort 1”

Breakfast and Lunch provided for the winner and his or her guest at Turtle Inn during each day of the winner’s stay at “Resort 2”

Dinner provided for the winner and his or her guest at Mare Restaurant during the first two nights of their stay at “Resort 2”. Dinner does not include alcohol.

Dinner provided for the winner and his or her guest at Gauguin Grill during the final night of their stay at “Resort 2”. Dinner does not include alcohol.

One canoe trip for the winner and his or her guest to Barton Creek Cave during their stay at “Resort 1”

One full day tour for the winner and his or her guest to Maya citadel of Caracol and Rio Frio Cave during their stay at “Resort 1”

One sunset cruise for the winner and his or her guest during their stay at “Resort 2”

One full day snorkel trip for the winner and his or her guest during their stay at “Resort 2”

Transportation for the winner and his or her guest from Phillip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize City to Blancaneaux Lodge

Transportation for the winner and his or her guest from Blancaneaux Lodge to Turtle Inn

Transportation for the winner and his or her guest from Turtle Inn to Placencia Airport

Two one-way domestic airline tickets from Placencia to Phillip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize City

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $8,523.52 if used in winter, $8,987.62 if used in spring or $7773.82 if used in summer

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize are the responsibility of the winner. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor.

Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly described above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, in-room charges (e.g., mini-bar, room service, telephone, movies, etc.), meals and beverages, gratuities and personal incidentals. If the winner does not use the Resorts portion of the prize by February 25, 2020, it will be forfeited. Winner may be required to provide a valid major credit card or other acceptable form of payment, as determined in the Resort’s sole discretion, upon check-in at both Resorts. All in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, Resort upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals and any other expenses charged to the winner’s room at both Resorts will be charged to the winner’s credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. Airfare and Resort accommodations are subject to availability at time of booking.

Neither Sponsor nor any prize provider will be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the Resort, the airline, or any other persons providing services and accommodations to winner.

The Resorts accommodation part of the prize is not available for the following dates:

March, 2019

April, 2019

December 15, 2019-January 7, 2020

Additional “blackout” dates based on seasonal occupancy levels will be advised at the time of winner’s reservation.

Reservations are required for accommodations at both Resorts and can only be made 60 days (or fewer) prior to date of arrival. Resort accommodations are subject to terms and conditions printed on the prize certificate.

Guest of the Winner must be at least 18 years of age. Neither Sponsor, The Family Coppola, American Airlines, nor any of their parent, affiliate, or subsidiary companies (collectively “Releasees”), are responsible for any changes to any element of the prize, and Releasees are not liable for any expenses incurred as a result of changes. Actual value of prize may vary from stated ARV, but, if actual value is less than stated ARV, difference in prize value will not be awarded.

The prize – whether considered as a whole or in part — is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, may not be sold or traded, may not be rescheduled except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, and may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute a prize of equal or greater value, or as provided in these Official Rules. Only the winner and his or her guest may participate in the prize. Prize components may not be separated.

Winner may be required to present valid identification, and the winner and his or her guest may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize.

AADVANTAGE® MILES TERMS AND CONDITIONS .

AAdvantage® miles are redeemed for air transportation. Winner and guest are responsible for the full cost of transportation to and from their departure and arrival city. Winner and guest are responsible for any and all applicable fees, service charges, surcharges or passenger facility charges and all insurance costs, federal, state, local and foreign taxes, if any, gratuities, meals, incidentals and any other unspecified expenses associated with acceptance or use of the prize. AAdvantage® flight awards are subject to, and the passenger is responsible for, the September 11th Security Fee of up to $10 per round-trip, applicable departure taxes, federal inspection fees, passenger facility charges of up to $18.00, depending on itinerary, and any other taxes and fees imposed by a government entity (U.S. or foreign) of up to $240 based on destination; total may vary slightly based upon currency exchange rate at time of purchase, as well as any fees or surcharges (including fuel surcharges) imposed by the carrier. U.S. government excise tax is a user tax to pay for airport construction and airway safety and operations. If ticketing is less than 21 days prior to departure, a $75.00 expedite charge will apply (waived for AAdvantage® Executive Platinum, AAdvantage® Platinum and AAdvantage® Gold members using miles from their account). A ticketing service charge of up to $35.00 will apply when ticketing via Reservations, American Airlines Travel Center or an Airport Ticket Office. (The ticketing service charge is waived for involuntary changes, reissued tickets, AAdvantage award tickets issued within 21 days of travel and an expedite charge has been collected, AAirpass® tickets, Government/military fare tickets, and prepaid tickets.) Some of these taxes, fees and other amounts may be due upon booking/ticketing the AAdvantage® award travel.

American Airlines AAdvantage® miles will be credited to the AAdvantage® account of the winner, or may be provided in the form of a Certificate as set forth below, who must provide a valid AAdvantage® membership number in order to receive the mileage credit. American Airlines AAdvantage® miles awarded in this Sweepstakes will not count toward elite status qualification, Million MilerSM status or any other promotional benefit that American Airlines may offer in the AAdvantage® program. Winner, if not an AAdvantage® member, may join at no cost online at http://www.aa.com and click on AAdvantage® or by calling the AAdvantage® membership desk at 1-800-882-8880. The credited miles may thereafter be redeemed in any manner consistent with the AAdvantage® program Terms and Conditions, which are subject to change at any time without notice and can be found at http://www.aa.com/aadvantage when you click on Program Details and then click on AAdvantage® Terms and Conditions. Determination of income tax liability on AAdvantage® travel awards is the responsibility of the winner.

American Airlines may, among other things, (i) withdraw, limit, modify, or cancel any award; (ii) change program benefits, mileage levels, participant affiliations, conditions of participation, rules for earning, redeeming, retaining or forfeiting mileage credit, or rules for the use of travel awards; or (iii) add travel embargo dates, limit the number of seats available for award travel (including, but not limited to, allocating no seats on certain flights) or otherwise restrict the continued availability of travel awards or special offers. American Airlines reserves the right to change the AAdvantage® program and its terms and conditions at any time without notice, and to end the AAdvantage® program with six months’ notice. American Airlines may make any one or more of these changes at any time even though such changes may affect winner’s ability to use the mileage credit or his/her accumulated awards. AAdvantage® travel awards, accrued mileage credits and special offers are subject to government regulations. American Airlines is not responsible for products and services offered by other participating companies. For complete AAdvantage® program details, visit www.aa.com/aadvantage. American Airlines is solely responsible for the AAdvantage® program and this portion of the prize.

Released Parties are not liable for any expense incurred as a consequence of a flight cancellation or flight delay. Travel is subject to availability and certain other restrictions, which are subject to change in the sole discretion of American Airlines. Flight schedules subject to change without notice. AAdvantage® miles will be sent to the winner in the form of a direct deposit. Mileage credit can be deposited only once on or before the expiration date. AAdvantage® travel awards, accrued mileage credits and special offers are subject to government regulations. For complete deposit AAMiles program details, visit www.depositAAmiles.com. For complete AAdvantage® program details, visit www.aa.com/aadvantage.

A portion of all travel booked on American Airlines may be American Eagle® service, operated by Compass Airlines, LLC, Envoy Air Inc., ExpressJet Airlines, Inc., Republic Airline Inc., SkyWest Airlines, Inc., Air Wisconsin Airlines Corporation, Mesa Airlines, Inc., PSA Airlines, Inc., Piedmont Airlines, Inc., or Trans States Airlines, LLC.

American Airlines, American Eagle, AAdvantage, AAdvantage Million Miler, MileSAAver, the Flight Symbol logo and the Tail Design are marks of American Airlines, Inc.

oneworld is a registered trademark of oneworld Alliance, LLC.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select winner in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination, or, if doing so is not possible in a manner deemed fair by Sponsor under the circumstances. Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Releasees and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prize/prize winner. Sponsor reserves the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone or reschedule and/or modify Sweepstakes deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on the Sponsor’s website in a reasonable period of time.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. Venue for any action concerning the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be in the courts located in Los Angeles County, California.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to this Sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to UN-BELIZE-ABLE VACATION GETAWAY GIVEAWAY FEBRUARY 24, 2019, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by April 24, 2019. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prize has been awarded.

The online portion of this Sweepstakes is subject to the Privacy Policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at privacy.tribunemedia.com. The online portion of this Sweepstakes is also subject to the KTLA.COM terms of service, available at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.