Backyards Appear in Danger of Collapsing in Santa Clarita a Day After Storm Brings Wild Weather to Area

A day after a cold storm system brought wild weather to Southern California, backyards could be seen apparently collapsing in a Santa Clarita neighborhood on Friday.

The yards of multiple homes appeared to be buckling near a hillside in the area of the 19700 block of Terri Drive just before noon, Sky5 video showed.

A concrete wall as well as a wooden fence were severely damaged, and there were "cracks" in the hillside below, according to the aerial footage.

Some of the homes were cordoned off with yellow tape. Authorities have not indicated whether anyone was in the impacted homes, or whether evacuations had been ordered in the area, which is near the Santa Clara River.

It was also unknown whether the damage was related to Thursday's storm, which brought rain, hail and even snow to Los Angeles County.

Check back for updates on this developing story.