Beach Weather Is on the Way to SoCal Less Than a Week After L.A.’s Snow Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Less than a week after Los Angeles experienced its first snow day in years, Angelenos will be able to hang up their winter coats and pull out their swimsuits.

That’s right, sun-worshipers, beach weather is right around the corner.

The idea that temperatures hovering in the low 30s overnight in Los Angeles would make way for sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s by the end of next week even surprised forecasters on Friday.

“Am I reading this right?” Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said pausing for a minute as she checked the forecast. “OK, wow.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.