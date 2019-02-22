California Cooking Podcast: Elton John’s Oscar Party with Chef Wayne Elias

Hollywood is buzzing as the Academy Awards are just around the corner. One of the hottest tickets in town is Elton John’s Oscars viewing party. In this episode of the “California Cooking” podcast, Jessica chats with Chef Wayne Elias, the award-winning chef at the helm of the star-studded event. Chef Wayne has been working with Elton and his foundation for many years, but still treats every single party like it’s his first. From creating the menu, to building a pop up kitchen in the middle of West Hollywood, to fine tuning each dish, he gives the inside scoop on all the elements that must come together to pull off such a magical evening.

