City Officials Want All of L.A.’s Sewage Recycled Into Drinkable Water by 2035

Los Angeles has a new water project in mind that could cost $8 billion, take 16 years to complete and provide as much as one-third of the city’s supply.

Local officials aren’t talking about building a new dam or lining the coast with desalination plants or towing icebergs from the Arctic.

They are eyeing the river of treated sewage that pours into the Pacific Ocean, day in and day out, from L.A.’s wastewater plants.

In a dramatic shift for a city notorious for looking afar for most of its water, Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed this week that the city will be recycling all of its wastewater by 2035 and using it to reduce its need for imported supplies.

