Clayton Kershaw Shut Down Indefinitely Due to an ‘Arm Kind of Thing’: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after pitching during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Clayton Kershaw, the club’s ace for the past decade, has been shut down and will remain so indefinitely.

Kershaw, 31, was given Thursday off, a day after throwing a bullpen session. The left-hander threw a live bullpen Monday and another standard bullpen session last week. Roberts said Kershaw “didn’t feel right” after the live bullpen session and again after Wednesday’s bullpen. Roberts described Kershaw’s problem as an “arm kind of thing.”

Back and shoulder injuries have plagued Kershaw in the past, but Roberts insisted neither has resurfaced.

“When he says he doesn’t feel right, you’re looking at the calendar, just to push things back is prudent and that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Roberts, who maintained he isn’t alarmed by the development. “So to say when he’s going to throw his next ’pen, I can’t say right now. And we’re sort of leaving that to him and the trainers to figure out when that is. But right now, to just kind of step away, give him a couple days, I think that’s what we want to do.”

