Driver Crashes Into Pedestrians at Boyle Heights Bus Stop

Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a group of people in Boyle Heights Friday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a bus stop at 1st Street and Chicago Street, when a minivan crashed into several people and struck the bus shelter next to Lani Vest Pocket Park.

Investigators said five people were struck -- 3 men, and 2 women ranging in age from 20 to 61.

Emergency personnel were seen transporting some victims to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are currently unknown at this time.

The driver was reportedly taken into custody.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

