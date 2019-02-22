Freeze Warnings Issued Throughout SoCal Following Winter Storm Bringing Rare Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following a storm bringing rain, hail and colder-than-usual temperatures, freeze warnings were issued throughout the Southland early Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued the warnings in the Ventura and Los Angeles County valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Ynez Valley and along the Central Coast, where farmers have been told to protect their crops. Residents in these areas are also being told to provide proper shelter for pets and livestock who face the risk of hypothermia.

A day after snow fell in some of the least expected places in Southern California — from Thousand Oaks to Pasadena — temperatures are expected to hover around 29 to 32 degrees in areas facing the coldest conditions, forecasters said. In the Ojai Valley, the freezing temperatures are expected to drop as low as 27 degrees.

The freeze warning was expected to expire by 8 a.m. Friday.

Freeze Warning in effect from midnight tonight to 8am Friday morning! Temperatures are expected to drop between 29 and 32 degrees Friday morning, and some areas as low as 27 degrees! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TLhahDZKRH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2019