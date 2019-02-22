Huntington Beach Teacher Sentenced to 2 Years for Sexual Assault of Teen Boy

A 43-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage boy living in his home while he was employed as a high school teacher in Huntington Beach, prosecutors said.

Andrew Bueno-Potts, of Long Beach, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to stay away from the victim for 10 years, Los Angeles County district attorney’s officials said in a news release.

Bueno-Potts was teaching honors science at Ocean View High School when he was arrested last October following months of investigation into claims the victim came forward with in July.

The 17-year-old boy was not a student at Ocean View, but police said the two met at a event hosted by the school. Bueno-Potts befriended the teen and eventually took him in to live with him, investigators said.

Earlier this month, the former teacher pleaded no contest to one count of sodomy of a person under 18 under an agreement negotiated with prosecutors.

But Bueno-Potts had previously pleaded not guilty to several additional felony counts, including sodomy by intoxication and sexual penetration by foreign object of a person under 18.

The victim had alleged four separate incidents, three assaults and one attempt over the course of last six months of 2017. Most of the incidents happened in Bueno-Potts’ home, but one assault occurred in San Francisco, according to police.

Investigators had said Bueno-Potts would ply the teen with alcohol and alkyl nitrate, a chemical sometimes used as a euphoric inhalant known as “poppers.”

The sexual assault Bueno-Potts was convicted in occurred at the defendant’s home between July and August 2017, prosecutors said.