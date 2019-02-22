KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Died of Methamphetamine Toxicity; Death Ruled Accidental: Coroner’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA anchor and reporter Chris Burrous was found to have died from methamphetamine toxicity, according to a Los Angeles county coroner's report released Friday.

Burrous, who was 43, died on the afternoon of Dec. 27 after being found unresponsive at a Days Inn in Glendale with a male companion, according to authorities.

The Glendale Police Department initially said they were investigating Burrous' death as a suspected overdose.

No criminal charges were filed against the friend, who police say administered aid before first responders arrived at the scene. Burrous was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His death was ruled an accident. Other contributing factors, according to the coroner's office, included hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Burrous, who first joined KTLA in 2011, was a beloved figure at the station, anchoring the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News and reporting on weekdays.

His Burrous' Bites segment, where he showcased hidden foodie gems across the Southland, was a popular fixture on the program.

Burrous is survived by his wife Mai and 9-year-old daughter Isabella.

He was laid to rest on Jan. 11, on what would have been his 44th birthday.