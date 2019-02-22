Ladera Ranch Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Taking Coricidin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four students at Ladera Ranch Middle School were hospitalized Friday after reportedly ingesting Coricidin, an over-the-counter cold medicine that can also be used to get high.

Now, fire officials and school administrators are hoping parents pay attention to this issue, after 3 girls and a boy, all aged 13 to 14, took the cough and cold medicine and ended up in the hospital.

A package that KTLA checked says a recommended adult dosage is 1 pill every 6 hours. Firefighters believe the kids took 10 - 12 pills each.

That can cause high heart rate and in some cases, hallucinations.

"Sadly, a lot of this stuff is posted on YouTube. So these kids see this opportunity to get high, and it's easily accessible. They have these medications that are over the counter. I believe they're making it a little bit more inaccessible now. Pharmacists are having it behind the counter, however, it is not a prescription medication. So you don't need a prescription to take it, so kids can easily access it," Orange County Fire Captain Tony Bommarito said.

School administrators urged parents to learn more about cough and cold medicine abuse.