Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for a ring of thieves who are targeting high-end beauty stores. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 21, 2019. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 21, 2019.
LAPD Seeks Thieves Targeting Sephora Stores
-
Lawndale Residents Concerned Bicycling Thieves Are Targeting Neighborhood
-
Thieves Targeting Jukeboxes in Los Angeles Area
-
2 Sought in Connection With Burglary at Large Estate in Holmby Hills
-
Baby Recovered Safe After Being Taken, Along With SUV, in Marina del Rey
-
LAPD Task Force Cracks Down on Speeding Drivers
-
-
Suspect Apparently Drowns After Fleeing into Hansen Dam Lake During Police Pursuit
-
L.A. County Firefighters Demonstrate How Quickly Christmas Tree Can Catch Fire
-
LAPD Seeks Info on Burglary Crew That Has Hit 26 Residences in North Hollywood Area This Fall
-
2 Arrested, 1 Sought After Video Captures $700K in Jewelry Being Stolen From Macy’s in Canoga Park
-
4 People Injured, Suspect Detained Following Report of Gunfire in Highland Park
-
-
Man Gunned Down in South L.A., Killers At Large
-
Chino Bicycle Shop Employee Injured After Fleeing Thieves Hit Her With Vehicle
-
Reptile Super Show Slides Into Pomona Fairplex