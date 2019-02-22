Man Accused of Robbery, Attempted Rape of Woman at Moreno Valley Business

Deputies arrested a man Thursday after they say he attacked, robbed and attempted to rape a 61-year-old woman at a Moreno Valley business.

Nathanael Colbert-Davis, 21, of Moreno Valley, pictured in a booking photo following his arrest by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 21, 2019.

Nathanael Colbert-Chaves, 21, of Moreno Valley was booked on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted rape, kidnapping with intent to commit rape and sexual assault, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials and Riverside County booking records.

The crime unfolded shortly before 8:15 a.m. at a business in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, Investigator Gabriel Gil said in a written statement.

Colbert-Chaves walked into the store and asked whether the business was hiring, he said.

“As the victim spoke to Colbert-Chaves, he assaulted and forced her to the back room as she attempted to fight back,” Gil said.

“During the attack, suspect Colbert-Chaves attempted to sexually assault the victim,” the investigator said. “After the struggle with the victim, Colbert-Chaves aborted his sexual assault and took the victim’s purse and phone as he left the store.”

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The suspect used the stolen credit cards at two locations in Moreno Valley.

The citywide surveillance camera system helped detectives get a description of the suspect’s car and a partial license plate number, according to Gil. Deputies soon spotted the car parked at a home in the 12000 block of Cobblestone Lane.

Deputies carried out a search warrant and arrested Colbert-Chavez, he said.

“During a search of the residence, evidence of the crime was located inside Colbert-Chavez’s bedroom,” Gil said.

According to Riverside County booking records, bail for Colbert-Chaves was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Gil at 951-486-6700.

 

