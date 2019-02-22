Man Fatally Struck by Car on 110-101 Freeway Interchange in L.A.

A man died after being struck by a car on the transition road linking the 101 Freeway to the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 7:30 p.m. on the connector between the southbound 101 Freeway and the southbound 110 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Witnesses first reported seeing a man standing in the center divider. Seconds later, it was reported the man had been struck.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The involved car, described as a Nissan Altima, exited the freeway and stopped nearby, CHP logs show.

Officials issued a Sig Alert that was anticipated to last two hours as they conducted an investigation.