Man Fatally Struck by Car on 110-101 Freeway Interchange in L.A.

A man died after being struck by a car on the transition road linking the 101 Freeway to the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The southbound 101 Freeway connector road to the southbound 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, as pictured in a Google Street View image in January of 2017.

The collision was reported about 7:30 p.m. on the connector between the southbound 101 Freeway and the southbound 110 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Witnesses first reported seeing a man standing in the center divider. Seconds later, it was reported the man had been struck.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The involved car, described as a Nissan Altima, exited the freeway and stopped nearby, CHP logs show.

Officials issued a Sig Alert that was anticipated to last two hours as they conducted an investigation.

