Man Found Dead in Burning Home Twentynine Palms

Firefighters found the body of a man inside a burning house in Twentynine Palms on Thursday night, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 10:20 p.m. in the 70000 block of Indian Trail, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a written statement.

Initial callers were not able to provide an exact location, but firefighters saw the glow from the large fire from several blocks away.

The 1,000-square-foot home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, with fire towering above the roof, prompting firefighters to take a defense stance and dump water on the fire from outside, officials said. A lack of water supply also complicated the operation.

The flames were extinguished after about 20 minutes.

“Firefighters had to then force entry to initiate salvage operations and conduct a primary search,” according to the statement. “Once inside, a single adult male was found deceased.”

The man’s identity was not available Friday.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials deemed the home a total loss, officials said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Office of the Fire Marshal and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and the man’s death.