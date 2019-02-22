New App Helps Dog Lovers Find Human Soulmate

Dog lovers can vet whether potential mates will mesh with their life as well as their four-legged friend's thanks to a dating app called Dig that's launching in the Los Angeles area. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 22, 2019.
