New App Helps Dog Lovers Find Human Soulmate

Posted 11:36 PM, February 22, 2019, by

Dog lovers can vet whether potential mates will mesh with their life as well as their four-legged friend's thanks to a dating app called Dig that's launching in the Los Angeles area. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 22, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.