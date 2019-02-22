Search for Possibly Downed Plane Carrying 3 People Is Underway in Kern County

The search for a possibly downed private plane carrying three people was underway in Kern County on Friday, authorities said.

An overdue plane traveling from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles was reported to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, the agency said in a statement. The deputies’ search of an area near the 5 Freeway and Highway 166 led them to the Tehachapi Mountains.

Navigating through mountainous areas covered with two to three feet of snow, search and rescue units continued looking for the aircraft until 3:30 a.m.

The missing aircraft has been described by sheriff’s officials as a twin-engine Beechcraft private plane.

The Sheriff’s Office has called in a civic air patrol unit to assist in the efforts and is also working with the Kern County Fire Department and California Office of Emergency Service.

Anyone with information can reach the office at 661-861-3110.