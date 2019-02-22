The Oscars 2019: Details and Nominees for the 91st Academy Awards

The 91st annual Academy Awards are at 5 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 24. The Oscars for films released in 2018 will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and the awards will be broadcast live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT.
KTLA’s preview show, “Live From the Oscars” with Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes live on the red carpet, will air on Channel 5 at 1 p.m. You can watch live here at that time: ktla.com/live.
For the first time in three decades, there’s no host this year.
The nominees in the 24 categories were announced Jan. 22.
“Roma,” a Netflix film that looks back at director Alfonso Cuarón’s youth in Mexico, and “The Favourite,” a period dramedy with an all-star cast, tied for most nominations with 10 each. “Black Panther” made history as the first superhero film to ever be nominated for best picture.
The nominees are:
BEST PICTURE
- “Black Panther”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “The Favourite”
- “Green Book”
- “Roma”
- “A Star Is Born”
- “Vice”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Amy Adams, “Vice”
- Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
- Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
- Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
- Adam Driver, “BlackKKlansman”
- Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
- Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
- Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- “Capernaum”
- “Cold War”
- “Never Look Away”
- “Roma”
- “Shoplifters”
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
- “Black Sheep”
- “End Game”
- “Lifeboat”
- “A Night at the Garden”
- “Period. End of Sentence.”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- “Free Solo”
- “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
- “Minding the Gap”
- “Of Fathers and Sons”
- “RBG”
ORIGINAL SONG
- “All The Stars” – “Black Panther”
- “I’ll Fight” – “RBG”
- “Shallow” – “A Star Is Born
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go” – “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- “Incredibles 2”
- “Isle of Dogs”
- “Mirai”
- “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “A Star Is Born”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- “First Reformed”
- “Green Book”
- “Roma”
- “The Favourite”
- “Vice”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Christian Bale, “Vice”
- Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
- Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
- Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”
- Glenn Close, “The Wife”
- Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
- Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
- Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
DIRECTOR
- Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
- Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”
- Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
- Adam McKay, “Vice”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- “Black Panther”
- “The Favourite”
- “First Man”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Roma”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- “Cold War”
- “The Favourite”
- “Never Look Away”
- “Roma”
- “A Star Is Born”
COSTUME DESIGN
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
- “Black Panther”
- “The Favourite”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Mary Queen of Scots”
SOUND EDITING
- “A Quiet Place”
- “Black Panther”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “First Man”
- “Roma”
SOUND MIXING
- “Black Panther”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “First Man”
- “Roma”
- “A Star Is Born”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- “Animal Behaviour”
- “Bao”
- “Late Afternoon”
- “One Small Step”
- “Weekends”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
- “Detainment”
- “Fauve”
- “Marguerite”
- “Mother”
- “Skin”
ORIGINAL SCORE
- “Black Panther”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “Isle of Dogs”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Avengers: Infinity War”
- “Christopher Robin”
- “First Man”
- “Ready Player One”
- “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
FILM EDITING
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “Green Book”
- “The Favourite”
- “Vice”
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- “Border”
- “Mary Queen of Scots”
- “Vice”
These are the presenters:
- Elsie Fisher
- Danai Gurira
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Michael B. Jordan
- Michael Keaton
- Helen Mirren
- John Mulaney
- Tyler Perry
- Pharrell Williams
- Krysten Ritter
- Paul Rudd
- Michelle Yeoh
- Awkwafina
- Daniel Craig
- Chris Evans
- Tina Fey
- Allison Janney
- Brie Larson
- Jennifer Lopez
- Frances McDormand
- Gary Oldman
- Amy Poehler
- Sam Rockwell
- Maya Rudolph
- Amandla Stenberg
- Charlize Theron
- Tessa Thompson
- Constance Wu
- Javier Bardem
- Angela Bassett
- Chadwick Boseman
- Emilia Clarke
- Laura Dern
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Stephan James
- Keegan-Michael Key
- KiKi Layne
- James McAvoy
- Melissa McCarthy
- Jason Momoa
- Sarah Paulson