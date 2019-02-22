The Oscars 2019: Details and Nominees for the 91st Academy Awards

The 91st annual Academy Awards are at 5 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 24. The Oscars for films released in 2018 will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and the awards will be broadcast live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT.

KTLA’s preview show, “Live From the Oscars” with Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes live on the red carpet, will air on Channel 5 at 1 p.m. You can watch live here at that time: ktla.com/live.

For the first time in three decades, there’s no host this year.

The nominees in the 24 categories were announced Jan. 22.

“Roma,” a Netflix film that looks back at director Alfonso Cuarón’s youth in Mexico, and “The Favourite,” a period dramedy with an all-star cast, tied for most nominations with 10 each. “Black Panther” made history as the first superhero film to ever be nominated for best picture.

The nominees are:

BEST PICTURE

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlackKKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

ORIGINAL SONG

“All The Stars” – “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight” – “RBG”

“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – “Mary Poppins Returns”

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

COSTUME DESIGN

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

SOUND EDITING

“A Quiet Place”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

SOUND MIXING

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

FILM EDITING

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Green Book”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

These are the presenters:

Elsie Fisher

Danai Gurira

Brian Tyree Henry

Michael B. Jordan

Michael Keaton

Helen Mirren

John Mulaney

Tyler Perry

Pharrell Williams

Krysten Ritter

Paul Rudd

Michelle Yeoh

Awkwafina

Daniel Craig

Chris Evans

Tina Fey

Allison Janney

Brie Larson

Jennifer Lopez

Frances McDormand

Gary Oldman

Amy Poehler

Sam Rockwell

Maya Rudolph

Amandla Stenberg

Charlize Theron

Tessa Thompson

Constance Wu

Javier Bardem

Angela Bassett

Chadwick Boseman

Emilia Clarke

Laura Dern

Samuel L. Jackson

Stephan James

Keegan-Michael Key

KiKi Layne

James McAvoy

Melissa McCarthy

Jason Momoa

Sarah Paulson