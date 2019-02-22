Toys and Collectibles Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Valencia at the PROP STORE, one of the world’s leading memorabilia companies, with a preview of its Toys & Collectibles auction to be held as a two-day live auction.

The live auction will include original production toys, international collectibles, posters, cast & crew items, and more from a variety of franchises including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Batman, Marvel, Star Trek and Lord of the Rings.

The auction will also feature a collection of Star Wars toys and memorabilia from Howard Kazanjian, former VP of Production for Lucasfilm and Producer of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. His impressive collection boasts rare collectables that have not been opened since they were manufactured 40 years ago.

In total, more than 700 lots will be offered in the two-day auction Thursday, February 28th and Friday, March 1st 2019 from 11:00am PST, taking place at Prop Store’s auction facility in Valencia, California.

All lots can now be viewed in a free-to-download PDF catalog; printed copies of the catalog are also available. In addition to live bidding, out-of-town fans can participate via telephone or on their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com