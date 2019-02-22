× Turpin Case: Perris Parents Accused of Torturing, Starving Their 12 Children Plead Guilty to Several Charges

The Perris couple accused of torturing and starving most of their children — in a case that caught national attention after one of the victims escaped through a window last year — pleaded guilty to several charges Friday.

David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to a total of 14 charges, including a count of torture, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Twelve of the couple’s 13 children, who range from 2 to 29 years old, were found severely abused and malnourished, with some shackled and rarely allowed to leave, according to authorities. They were rescued from the family’s home on Jan. 14.

Only the youngest, a 2-year-old, did not appear starved and abused.

The extent of the abuse was painfully apparent through the emaciated appearance of the children, some of whom were young adults who looked more like small children when they were first removed from their parents’ custody, authorities have said.

“One of the children, at age 12, is the weight of an average 7-year-old,” Hestrin told reporters days after the Turpins’ arrest. “The 29-year-old female victim weighs 82 pounds.”

Despite the conditions faced by most of the Turpin children, the family dogs were kept clean and well-fed, according to prosecutors.

The tortured children suffered cognitive impairment, nerve damage and other results of prolonged physical abuse and starvation that is requiring extensive psychiatric treatment and a gradual transition into normal eating patterns, according to prosecutors and medical professionals.

In the 911 call that led to the siblings’ rescue — obtained by CNN — the 17-year-old who escaped can be heard struggling to tell the operator her home address, saying “I’ve never been out. I don’t go out much.”

“I can’t breathe because of how dirty the house is,” the teen says in the call. “We don’t take baths. I don’t know if we need to go to the doctor.”

The girl later told authorities of being smacked, hit over the head, choked and sexually abused by her father, who she tried to push away.