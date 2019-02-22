UC Berkeley Police Investigating Reported Assault on Conservative Activist Caught on Video

University of California, Berkeley police say they’re investigating an attack on a conservative activist who was punched in the face while recruiting on campus earlier this week.

Police say the man was at a table for the conservative group Turning Point USA Tuesday when two men approached him and a verbal altercation started. They say victim Hayden Williams was filming the men with his phone when one of them slapped the phone out of his hand and punched him several times.

Video posted to Twitter by UC Berkeley student Bradley Devlin, former president of Berkeley College Republicans, shows the physical altercation, according to the university’s newspaper, The Daily Californian. The video appears to show the same suspect seen in a photo released by UC Berkeley police.

Two men in the video appear engaged in a struggle before one of them stands closely face-to-face with the other men and says multiple curse words before throwing a punch to the other man’s face.

Williams appeared with a black eye on Fox News Thursday. He said the men objected to a sign that said “Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims.” A photograph displayed during the interview shows Williams also held a sign that said “This is MAGA Country.”

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul later described the incident as “abhorrent behavior against free speech on campus” in a tweet.

UC Berkeley says none of the men are affiliated with the university.

Warning: The video below contains footage some may find graphic.

Another conservative student was assaulted on @UCBerkeley's campus. I just spoke to the survivor of the attack who is a dear friend of mine. He is in good spirits and plans on continuing to fight for conservative values on campus once his black eye is gone! What a bad a**! pic.twitter.com/g67Y9pAszD — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

KTLA’s Marissa Wenzke contributed to this report.