Victorville Kickboxing Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old Girl; Other Victims Sought: Police

Police in Victorville are seeking other possible victims of a kickboxing instructor accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.

John Albert Bean, 38, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old on Wednesday following an investigation that began last November, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Investigators were first tipped off on Nov. 19 to an alleged child sex abuse that took place five year earlier, a police news release stated.

Bean was accused of sexually abusing a 10 year-old girl at the Challenger School of Sport and Fitness in Victorville, where he taught kickboxing and other subjects since 2006, police said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to locate a second alleged victim who corroborated the girl’s disclosure, according to the release.

After his arrest, Bean was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He was released from custody after posting bail, police said.

Detectives released his booking photo because they think there could be other victims in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s Detective David Rayenhartz at 909-387-3626; anonymous tips can be left by dialing 1-800-782-7463.