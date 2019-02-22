BREAKING: Perris Parents Accused of Torturing, Starving Their 12 Children to Appear in Court
BREAKING: Video Shows New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Soliciting Prostitute in Florida, Police Say

Video Shows New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Soliciting Prostitute in Florida: Police

Posted 9:15 AM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, February 22, 2019
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft waves to the crowd during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston. (Credit: Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft waves to the crowd during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston. (Credit: Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)

Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.