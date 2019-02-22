Video Shows Robbery of Food Delivery Driver at Gunpoint in Rialto; Search for Suspect Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video released by authorities Friday shows an armed robber who held a food delivery driver at gunpoint in Rialto as the search for him continues.

The robbery occurred when the victim was delivering a food order to a home located in the 19700 block of Rowan Avenue on Thursday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"As the delivery driver walked back to his vehicle, he was approached by a black male adult armed with a black pistol," a Sheriff's Department news release reads. "The suspect demanded the food and the victim’s belongings."

The delivery driver complied with the robber's orders and tried to run away but the robber eventually caught up with him several houses away, according to sheriff's officials. The newly released video captures that later interaction.

The robbery suspect emptied out the victim's pockets after chasing him down and then fled the scene on foot, officials said.

According to the Sheriff's Department, other recent robberies in the area have involved "similar circumstances."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 909-356-6767 or email fontana@sbcsd.org.