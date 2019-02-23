× 5 Detained in String of BB Gun Vandalism Incidents in Playa Del Rey

An adult and four juveniles were detained Friday in connection to a string of BB gun vandalism incidents that affected over 100 victims in the Playa del Rey and Westchester neighborhoods of Los Angeles, police said.

The five suspects were taken into custody at around 10:30 p.m. after being found by undercover agents on Gulana Avenue in Playa del Rey, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Video showed officers handcuffing the suspects who were in a car stopped at a gas station. Police said they found the BB guns in the suspects’ vehicle at the scene.

Between February 8 and February 20, the suspects shot several vehicles’ windows with BB guns, according to LAPD.

Police did not report any injuries.

Video showed what appeared to be BB gun pellet holes in different parked cars’ windows. Many of the windows were completely shattered.

The adult suspect, identified as Rodrigo Ceja, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The juveniles were cited for felony vandalism and released, according to LAPD.

Ceja was being held on a $30,000 bail, according to public arrest records.

In the state of California, it is prohibited to sell BB guns or pellet guns to minors under 18 years old, and there are restrictions on carrying the guns openly in public, according to state Senate Bill 199.

It is also prohibited to make or sell 6 millimeters or 8 millimeters caliber BB guns that look like firearms. Replica guns need to be distinguished from real guns by being painted in bright colors.

@LAPDPacific arrested 1adult/4 juveniles as a result of a vehicle stop, in relation to the recent string of BB gun vehicle vandalisms in the Westchester/Playa del Rey area. Our investigation is ongoing and we will provide more details soon. #Westchester #PlayaDelRey @PDRScanner — LAPD Pacific (@LAPDPacific) February 23, 2019