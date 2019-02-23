1 Person Injured in Shooting in North Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was injured in a shooting outside an AutoZone store in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department Mission Station said.

Officers responded to 8344 Sepulveda Blvd. at around 4:00 p.m. to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the store, LAPD said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene.

Several shell casing can be seen on the ground at the scene, video showed.

LAPD officers were seen closing off the area with police tape and investigating the casings.

Police described the suspect as a male in a black hoodie.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.