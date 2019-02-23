Behind the Scenes and in the Kitchen With Elton John’s Oscar Party Chef, Wayne Elias

Jessica goes behind the scenes with Chef Wayne Elias, who is catering Elton John's Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday.

Elias, who co-founded Crumble Catering, will be serving 1,000 people a five course dinner during the West Hollywood event. Logistics is the key to a successful party, Elias noted.

The chef teased his menu for the big night, which is also a charity event for the Elton John AIDS foundation, and shared some of his signature appetizers.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 22.

