Big Bear Temperatures Drop to Minus 2, but Cold Snap Is on Its Way Out

Posted 9:44 AM, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, February 23, 2019

Southern California is going to warm up — but only after a bit more more cold.

Some mountain communities saw sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning including Big Bear at minus 2 and Baldwin Lake at 8 below zero. Mt. Laguna in San Diego County was at 8 degrees. On Friday, Long Beach hit a record low for the day, 37 degrees.

It’s expected to be a busy weekend for local ski resorts after a series of storm left them with the best conditions in years.

Forecasters say the mercury is expected to rise gradually over the next several days before reaching about 74 degrees with sunny skies by Thursday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

