Big Bear Temperatures Drop to Minus 2, but Cold Snap Is on Its Way Out

Southern California is going to warm up — but only after a bit more more cold.

Some mountain communities saw sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning including Big Bear at minus 2 and Baldwin Lake at 8 below zero. Mt. Laguna in San Diego County was at 8 degrees. On Friday, Long Beach hit a record low for the day, 37 degrees.

It’s expected to be a busy weekend for local ski resorts after a series of storm left them with the best conditions in years.

Forecasters say the mercury is expected to rise gradually over the next several days before reaching about 74 degrees with sunny skies by Thursday.

Bring on the weekend 🤘• Highways 38 & 18(High Desert) are currently the only 2 open routes to Big Bear W/ chain restrictions • ALWAYS check weather and road conditions before you head up • #SnowSummit • #SummitStyle

Road Conditions: https://t.co/zbS6nGkZ8M pic.twitter.com/ImLFtXHmOF — Big Bear Mountain Resort (@BigBearMtResort) February 23, 2019