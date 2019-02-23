Families Remain Displaced After Backyards Collapse in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Santa Clarita homes whose backyards apparently caved a day after a cold storm system moved into Southern California remained yellow-tagged Saturday.

Residents of the homes, two on a hillside in the 19700 block of Terri Drive and two at the bottom of a hillside on Trestles Drive, were displaced Friday night.

The yards on the houses on Terri Drive had dropped about 6 to 8 feet that morning. One of the residents on Trestles Drive said a landslide buried much of her and her next-door neighbor's backyard and patio.

Engineers and geologists have been called to determine what caused the collapse, and whether or not it's linked to the weather system that brought rain, hail and snow to the region on Thursday.

Officials have not issued wider evacuations in Santa Clarita.

34.391664 -118.542586