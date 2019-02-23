× Firefighters Working to Put Out Fire at Chino Home

Firefighters were working to put out a fire that erupted at a home in Chino Saturday afternoon, the Chino Police Department said.

Authorities responded to the house in the area of the 6800 block of Stone Pine Court at around 4:00 p.m.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the house or if there were any injuries.

A thick cloud of black smoke overhead, firefighters were seen on the house’s roof and lawn working as a blaze burned through, video showed.

Flames can be seen from down the road.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as emergency responders worked.

Authorities did not provide information on what sparked the fire.

No further information was available.