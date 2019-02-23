Jessica Holmes and Megan Henderson Share One of Lady Gaga’s Family’s Classic Italian Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Henderson joined Jessica in the kitchen to make Lady Gaga's family's recipe for arancini, stuffed and fried rice balls.

Coming off the heel's of Gaga's success in the Oscar-nominated film "A Star is Born," the morning news anchors were inspired to cook something from “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook: Classic Recipes and Scenes from an Italian-American Restaurant.”

The book features recipes and anecdotes inspired by the restaurant, which is owned by Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga's father.

Megan and Jessica's final product were "beautiful" and cheesy, as Jessica put it. Megan and Jessica were so excited that they nailed the recipe the first time. They were so good that Jessica even suggested putting a few arancini balls in their purses on Oscars Sunday.

You can get the arancini recipe here and order a copy of “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook: Classic Recipes and Scenes from an Italian-American Restaurant” here.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 22.