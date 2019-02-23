Jessica Visits Cecconi’s in West Hollywood During Awards Season and Chef Shares Restaurant’s 2 Signature Dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica got a chance to spend some time with the general manager and chef of Cecconi's in West Hollywood during their busiest time of year: awards season.

This Italian restaurant is frequented by Hollywood stars and it's where Jessica had her wedding reception. Chef Samuele Pricoco said people feel at home when they dine at Cecconi's.

Jessica also got a chance to watch Pricoco make the restaurant's signature lobster spaghetti dish and the chef shared his recipe for avocado and chickpea dip.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup of aged sherry vinegar

1 ½ cup fresh of lemon juice

¾ cup of extra virgin olive oil

1 ripe avocado, pitted and scooped from skin

¾ cup of parsley

¾ cup of basil

6 garlic cloves

12 ounces of baby spinach (or about 2 bags)

5 cups of garbanzo beans, soaked for at least 4 hours or overnight, sautéed and pureed

4 tablespoons of salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Crushed red pepper to taste

Instructions:

Puree all ingredients in a high-speed blender. Pour mixture into serving bowl. Mix and season to taste, then top with crushed red pepper for a touch of heat. Serve alongside chilled vegetables of your choice, such as carrots, watermelon radish, celery, broccoli, green lettuce, etc.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 22.

