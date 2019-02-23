× Juvenile Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Gardena: Police

A juvenile was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Gardena Friday, according to the Gardena Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 146th street after receiving reports of a male who had been shot in the upper torso just before 7 p.m., police said.

Los Angeles County Fire medics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the area visiting a family member when someone in a light-colored sedan driving west on 146th street started shooting, police said.

The victim was not identified.

Authorities did not provide information describing the suspect.

The Gardena Police Department Detective Bureau was investigating the incident.

No further information was available.

Any one with information on the incident was urged to call Detective Patrick Goodpaster at 310-217-9653 or Detective Mike Nguyen at 310-217-9638.